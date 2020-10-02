Worklife Presents: Now, New, Next
A three day event for investors, founders and artists from all industries
|Brianne Kimmel
|Oct 2
| 2
Worklife’s first annual meeting is on the horizon—and since it’s been a hell of a year, we’ve curated a lineup of discussions, workshops, and musical performances spanning the worlds of business, venture capital, and culture to speak directly to the challenges and questions we face in a world that’s shifted drastically over the last several months.
We wanted to give you first dibs on joining the event, so see below for a sampling of the schedule and mark your calendars for October 13th through October 15th!
Event Highlights
Building Highly Productive Teams
Beyond Black Lives Marketing
Shifting The Future of Business & Design
The Latest Tech to Grow Your Creative Empire
Musical performances including a special guest from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
And more to come!
Speaker Highlights
Leif Abraham, Co-CEO at Public
Shavone Charles, Director of Communications + Creative Partnerships at VSCO
Adrienne Lawrence, Author of Staying in The Game
Phil Libin, Founder & CEO of Mmhmm, previously Founder & CEO of Evernote
Anne Raimondi, CCO at Guru, Board Member at Asana, Gusto, Patreon
Ben Rubin, Founder & CEO of /talk, previously Founder & CEO of Houseparty
And more to come!
