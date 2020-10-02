Worklife Presents: Now, New, Next

A three day event for investors, founders and artists from all industries

Brianne KimmelOct 2

Worklife’s first annual meeting is on the horizon—and since it’s been a hell of a year, we’ve curated a lineup of discussions, workshops, and musical performances spanning the worlds of business, venture capital, and culture to speak directly to the challenges and questions we face in a world that’s shifted drastically over the last several months.

We wanted to give you first dibs on joining the event, so see below for a sampling of the schedule and mark your calendars for October 13th through October 15th! 

RSVP for events here

Event Highlights

  • Building Highly Productive Teams 

  • Beyond Black Lives Marketing

  • Shifting The Future of Business & Design

  • The Latest Tech to Grow Your Creative Empire

  • Musical performances including a special guest from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts

  • And more to come! 

Speaker Highlights

  • Leif Abraham, Co-CEO at Public

  • Shavone Charles, Director of Communications + Creative Partnerships at VSCO

  • Adrienne Lawrence, Author of Staying in The Game

  • Phil Libin, Founder & CEO of Mmhmm, previously Founder & CEO of Evernote

  • Anne Raimondi, CCO at Guru, Board Member at Asana, Gusto, Patreon

  • Ben Rubin, Founder & CEO of /talk, previously Founder & CEO of Houseparty

  • And more to come!

← PreviousNext →