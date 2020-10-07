Worklife, one year later

Dear friends,

I founded Worklife this time last year to build and back companies that make work more creative, flexible, and well… human.

We’re the first venture capital designed for a new era.

Where work is more creative and anyone can start something.

Where life is more flexible and not tied to an office.

Where everyone is a triple threat.



To deliver on these values and invest in our community, we’re hosting a three day event for investors, founders and builders & creators from all industries.

Think of it as Sun Valley meets SXSW, upbeat talks with musical performances.

We’ve gathered a lineup of speakers and events spanning the worlds of business, VC, and culture to speak directly to the challenges and questions we face in a world that’s drastically shifted over the last several months—and we want you to be a part of the conversation.

RSVP for events here

Thank you for your ongoing support and I hope to see you all next week.

Brianne

Event Highlights

Speaker Highlights

Leif Abraham, Co-CEO at Public

Shavone Charles, Director of Communications + Creative Partnerships at VSCO

Adrienne Lawrence, Author of Staying in The Game

Phil Libin, Founder & CEO of Mmhmm, previously Founder & CEO of Evernote

Anne Raimondi, CCO at Guru, Board Member at Asana, Gusto, Patreon

Ben Rubin, Founder & CEO of /talk, previously Founder & CEO of Houseparty

And more to come!

Here’s the full list of events (with even more coming soon…)

Shifting the Future of Business & Design

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, October 13th; 12:30PM - 1:30PM PST

Join Worklife in a series of thought-provoking, multidisciplinary talks—spanning business, design, and culture—that will explore trends in progress and examine where greater change is still needed. RSVP here.

Cultivating Resilience In Crisis

Event Date & Time: Tuesday, October 13th; 2:15PM - 3:00PM PST

The world is radically shifting due to a series of recent global events. While a few businesses and movements have made major gains, most have suffered profound losses. Stop by for an inspiring talk on how we can survive and find the strength to move our lives, societies, and economies forward in a post-COVID world. RSVP here

Beyond Black Lives Marketing

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 12:00PM - 12:45PM PST

While many companies posted black tiles in solidarity with BLM, many are falling short of cultivating psychological safety, inclusion, and growth in our industries—come through for a discussion on how to move beyond empty statements. RSVP here

Raising Cash Outside of VC

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 12:45PM - 1:30PM PST

VC is a gated community of sorts and it’s becoming ever more competitive for founders to raise funds, especially in times of economic uncertainty. Join Worklife for an insightful discussion on the new modes enabling founders to raise in the future. RSVP here

Worklife Radio | Hannah Faith

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 1:30PM - 2:00PM PST

Turn your sound on for a special dj set from London-based DJ and curator, Hannah Faith. Worklife Radio curates sounds and moods for the full spectrum of life. RSVP here

Building Highly Productive Teams

Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 2:00PM - 2:45PM

Practically overnight, the world’s workplace went digital. In an era of dispersed teams, how do you stay productive and up your team’s productivity? Anne Raimondi and Rajiv Ayyangar will lead a panel discussion on how to do just that. RSVP here

Career Evolution: Planning Your Next Step In Your Career

Event Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th; 12:00PM - 12:45PM

Join Worklife for a thoughtful conversation about how to think about what’s next for your career amid global upheaval and accelerated change. RSVP here

Convert Your Audience To Cash: Creator Monetization Post-Covid

Event Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th; 1:30PM - 2:30PM

Creators put in a lot of work to grow their audience, and they deserve to make a living doing what they love. Stop by for a panel discussion about the methods and latest tech that can help you grow your empire. RSVP here

Worklife Radio | Alex Isley

Event Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th; 2:30PM -3:00PM

Turn your sound on for a special performance from LA based R&B songstress Alex Isley as we close out our Now, New, Next event! Worklife Radio curates sounds and moods for the full spectrum of life. RSVP here