Worklife, one year later
culture, technology, work in a world that’s drastically shifted
|Brianne Kimmel
|Oct 7
| 3
Dear friends,
I founded Worklife this time last year to build and back companies that make work more creative, flexible, and well… human.
We’re the first venture capital designed for a new era.
Where work is more creative and anyone can start something.
Where life is more flexible and not tied to an office.
Where everyone is a triple threat.
To deliver on these values and invest in our community, we’re hosting a three day event for investors, founders and builders & creators from all industries.
Think of it as Sun Valley meets SXSW, upbeat talks with musical performances.
We’ve gathered a lineup of speakers and events spanning the worlds of business, VC, and culture to speak directly to the challenges and questions we face in a world that’s drastically shifted over the last several months—and we want you to be a part of the conversation.
RSVP for events here
Thank you for your ongoing support and I hope to see you all next week.
Brianne
Event Highlights
Musical performances including a special guest from NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts
And more to come!
Speaker Highlights
Leif Abraham, Co-CEO at Public
Shavone Charles, Director of Communications + Creative Partnerships at VSCO
Adrienne Lawrence, Author of Staying in The Game
Phil Libin, Founder & CEO of Mmhmm, previously Founder & CEO of Evernote
Anne Raimondi, CCO at Guru, Board Member at Asana, Gusto, Patreon
Ben Rubin, Founder & CEO of /talk, previously Founder & CEO of Houseparty
And more to come!
Here’s the full list of events (with even more coming soon…)
Shifting the Future of Business & Design
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, October 13th; 12:30PM - 1:30PM PST
Join Worklife in a series of thought-provoking, multidisciplinary talks—spanning business, design, and culture—that will explore trends in progress and examine where greater change is still needed. RSVP here.
Cultivating Resilience In Crisis
Event Date & Time: Tuesday, October 13th; 2:15PM - 3:00PM PST
The world is radically shifting due to a series of recent global events. While a few businesses and movements have made major gains, most have suffered profound losses. Stop by for an inspiring talk on how we can survive and find the strength to move our lives, societies, and economies forward in a post-COVID world. RSVP here
Beyond Black Lives Marketing
Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 12:00PM - 12:45PM PST
While many companies posted black tiles in solidarity with BLM, many are falling short of cultivating psychological safety, inclusion, and growth in our industries—come through for a discussion on how to move beyond empty statements. RSVP here
Raising Cash Outside of VC
Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 12:45PM - 1:30PM PST
VC is a gated community of sorts and it’s becoming ever more competitive for founders to raise funds, especially in times of economic uncertainty. Join Worklife for an insightful discussion on the new modes enabling founders to raise in the future. RSVP here
Worklife Radio | Hannah Faith
Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 1:30PM - 2:00PM PST
Turn your sound on for a special dj set from London-based DJ and curator, Hannah Faith. Worklife Radio curates sounds and moods for the full spectrum of life. RSVP here
Building Highly Productive Teams
Event Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th; 2:00PM - 2:45PM
Practically overnight, the world’s workplace went digital. In an era of dispersed teams, how do you stay productive and up your team’s productivity? Anne Raimondi and Rajiv Ayyangar will lead a panel discussion on how to do just that. RSVP here
Career Evolution: Planning Your Next Step In Your Career
Event Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th; 12:00PM - 12:45PM
Join Worklife for a thoughtful conversation about how to think about what’s next for your career amid global upheaval and accelerated change. RSVP here
Convert Your Audience To Cash: Creator Monetization Post-Covid
Event Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th; 1:30PM - 2:30PM
Creators put in a lot of work to grow their audience, and they deserve to make a living doing what they love. Stop by for a panel discussion about the methods and latest tech that can help you grow your empire. RSVP here
Worklife Radio | Alex Isley
Event Date & Time: Thursday, October 15th; 2:30PM -3:00PM
Turn your sound on for a special performance from LA based R&B songstress Alex Isley as we close out our Now, New, Next event! Worklife Radio curates sounds and moods for the full spectrum of life. RSVP here
| 3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.