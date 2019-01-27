Building on last week’s discussion ‘the hard work for the oversubscribed’ with an open discussion below:
As more founders replace the friends and family round with the new operator-angel round to de-risk technical dependencies, accelerate time to launch and build momentum for the next round.
Slack’s head of self-serve product Fareed Mosavat on why early stage SaaS companies need to measure more than early-stage investor metrics. Subscribe to get the full deck delivered to your inbox.
The 3 goals of an operator-angel round:
Accelerate your startup’s time to market by driving strategic alignment with core integration partners and founders/operators who can open doors quickly.
Augment your team’s current capabilities with operators who can immediately deliver a high value per dollar invested through a focused body of work and immediate access to network.
Choose angels based on relevant operating experience
Create goals and focused body of work to leverage an individual angel’s superpower
Continue to build momentum with angel until your startup has enough momentum to hire someone full-time. Leverage angel’s peer network to source, vet and onboard someone full-time
Act on first mover advantage and engage high-signal angels in a way that new entrant’s will be viewed as a fast follow with a low chance of becoming the category leader.
Build your sector-aligned CEO network to establish credibility with users & investors
Leverage early investor alumni networks to scale hiring momentum & culture
Box out competition with a bottom-up community of early believers and evangelists
Leave your questions/thoughts/comments below:
Why founders killed the friends & family round
