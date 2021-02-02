3 ways to activate your army of investors

In previous essays, I've shared how to structure your first round with operators and super angels to establish credibility in the ecosystem and build alongside the best founders and experienced operators who deliver a high check size to helpful ratio (CS:H ratio). More often than not, the smallest checks will be the most engaged and helpful as angels and few funds proactively seek ways to add value in new and differentiated ways.

As we enter another year with an unprecedented amount of capital in the ecosystem, the startups that effectively activate their army of investors will create an engaged community of early believers and build a defensible moat around the business.

An unspoken truth in tech today is the startup that raises the most amount of money at the highest valuation from the best firm is crowned the category leader.

A startup is an experiment until it has been validated by the ecosystem. Activating your army of investors is a tangible strategy to acquire more customers, source and close candidates, and hit significant company milestones ahead of the next financing round.

In this essay, we’ll explore three ways to activate your army of investors:

Set expectations for investment

Default to overshare

Everyone on sales

The founder-investor relationship is a powerful virtuous loop

The more you engage your investors, the more involved they become and the more value they deliver in the shortest amount of time.

To build a strong bench, start by setting expectations for all investors.

Passion for the product is table stakes.

Investors need to understand how your product works before they can make relevant customer introductions, recruit executives from their network, and anticipate potential business risks and roadblocks in the future.

Some examples of effective expectations:

We expect every investor to be a passionate user of the product

We expect every investor to generate new leads & refer their friends/followers

We expect at least 1 monthly call to get your feedback on company strategy

We expect founder angels to champion our product inside your company

We expect operators to introduce and help us close candidates

Determine your standard operating procedures.

Even the most helpful and experienced investors benefit from a standard set of operating procedures to ensure founders and the extended team feel adequately supported and investors feel sufficiently helpful.

Some examples of standard operating procedures:

We plan to send explicit asks to all of our investors on a weekly basis that require a single action: forward email, loop someone else in, a single sentence response

We want to collaborate with all investors in real-time and have a WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram group to chat live and share updates on a frequent basis

We send investor updates monthly and ask for a response within 24-48 hours

We plan to ship substantial product updates quarterly and ask for your help upvoting on Product Hunt, Hacker News and sharing on your social channels

We ask all investors to play a role in our company culture and ask for you to speak at our company all-hands and welcome new members to the team

For each ask, be explicit and reduce friction for investors.

Transform CEO Nick Handel arms investors with 3 key resources in every update:

The ICP: “ideal customer profile” to activate your investor network and ensure introductions are relevant for the current phase of company growth.

The customer sales deck: give investors everything they need to make an intro without drafting an email, downloading a deck, or doing anything beyond a forward or looping someone into the current email.

A link to relevant 1st degree connections on LinkedIn: Increase the effectiveness of your talent outreach by activating your investor’s first degree connections with a single link. Investors love reconnecting with old colleagues and sharing portfolio highlights with potential candidates.

When Almanac CEO Adam Nathan raised his seed round he left an ample amount of room for super angels with distribution and paired angels with a writer to document their core workflows and turn angels into super contributors on the platform.

This not only activated angels, but incentivized early believers to refer their executive friends and writers in their network to seamlessly contribute in a way that removed friction and provided a tangible value-add to every person on the cap table.

Default to overshare

Working in Public, openly publishing company values, strategy docs and recent learnings to educate and learn from the broader ecosystem, is one of the most exciting trends to come out of 2020.

Recent research by Asana, involving 13,000 global workers, revealed remote workers spent more than 157 hours in unnecessary meetings compared with last year.

The companies that built remote-first systems prior to COVID-19 have become the gold standard for default to overshare.

Their ability to effectively onboard new hires, reduce the amount of time spent in meetings, and introduce new standard operating procedures internally and externally is a highly effective tactic for activating investors and up-leveling the entire ecosystem. When a company works in public, we all benefit from their learnings.

Levels CEO Sam Corcos openly published the company’s secret master plan on the company blog and continues to champion a culture of working in public by sharing all company strategy docs with investors and early supporters.

While Linear CEO Karri Saarinen built his network and reputation as one of Silicon Valley’s most sought-after designers in the flashy offices of Coinbase and Airbnb, he credits his team’s overall productivity and recent $13m Series A led by Sequoia to fewer distractions and their consistent open changelog for anyone to track the team’s progress and actively contribute to the overall evolution of the product.

Default to overshare is not limited to company strategy, Flatfile CEO David Boskovic says one of the most effective ways to activate investors involves consistently sharing moments of unprompted customer love.

“We keep investors engaged by consistently sharing customer updates. Not branded customer stories on our website, but snippets of sales calls using Gong and other forms of unfiltered, unprompted feedback from our customers.”

Investors are more likely to roll up their sleeves and open up their network when you provide consistent market validation and positive feedback from real customers.

Everyone on Sales

While fundraising is notoriously tedious and stressful, it’s one of the few windows where your company has mindshare and a wide network of well-connected people who are incentivized to deliver as much value as possible in a short time frame.

I encourage companies to activate potential investors long before a fundraise and draft every email, ask, and necessary assets such as customer sales decks before kicking off a formal process. Fundraising moves fast, so preparation is key if you want to maximize the opportunity to accelerate your business throughout the process.

Some examples of everyone on sales:

Create a shared pipeline in Notion or Google Sheets to track investor intros, add notes on a per company basis, and include key points for investor backchannel including highlights from previous conversations

Draft emails for investors to send to the right point of contact at relevant portfolio companies

Involve SDRs, AEs, and Customer Success leads in the process. Founders are busy and sales reps are measured by their ability to close new customers. When in doubt, engage your internal army of closers to accelerate investor introductions

These are two examples of Hightouch.io engaging investors before an official product launch. The asks were split by company with tailored introductions to maximize the effectiveness of each intro request.

Always include what your company does and why your team is one to be taken seriously.

As always, I’d love to hear from you and hope these examples provide tangible ways for your company to maximize your existing relationships with investors. I encourage you to engage with your community of early believers and even re-connect with investors who have previously passed.

The ecosystem is filled with helpful angels, plenty of new funds, and firms stacked with super connectors who are able and ready to help.

It’s up to you to get creative and make every connection count.