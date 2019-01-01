Weekly essays on work+tech
Original essays and interviews with authors, founders and friends in Silicon Valley
|Brianne Kimmel
|Jun 11
Welcome,
Subscribe to get original essays and interviews with authors, founders and friends building new tools and services for your work life.
We’ll cover topics include:
Tools: including workplace productivity, dev tools, low-code & more
Trends: dating, fertility & family tech impacting the way we work
The new American Dream: creators, streamers, remote work and technology that creates new economic opportunities for everyday people.
Subscribe now to get the first issue & share with your suggested topics for next week!