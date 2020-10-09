Arianna Huffington LIVE at Now, New, Next

The Great Global Burnout: an intimate conversation on how burnout has taken new form

Brianne KimmelOct 9

We’re 4 days away from Now, New, Next and we have some surprises in store for you. We are thrilled to announce our keynote speaker, Arianna Huffington.

We’ve gathered a lineup of speakers and events spanning the worlds of business, VC, and culture to speak directly to the challenges and questions we face in a world that’s shifted drastically over the last several months—and we want you to be a part of the conversation. 

See our full slate of events here

Event Highlights

Additional Speaker Highlights

A Treat From Haus, a new low-alcohol apéritif 

Invest with friends. Claim your $50 stock 

gift with Public here

For families @ home together, try OK Play

Have you checked out the entire slate of events? RSVP for more events here. Let us know what you are most excited for! 

← Previous