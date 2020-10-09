Arianna Huffington LIVE at Now, New, Next
The Great Global Burnout: an intimate conversation on how burnout has taken new form
|Oct 9
We’re 4 days away from Now, New, Next and we have some surprises in store for you. We are thrilled to announce our keynote speaker, Arianna Huffington.
We’ve gathered a lineup of speakers and events spanning the worlds of business, VC, and culture to speak directly to the challenges and questions we face in a world that’s shifted drastically over the last several months—and we want you to be a part of the conversation.
See our full slate of events here
Event Highlights
And more!
Additional Speaker Highlights
Shavone Charles; Director of Communications and Creative Partnerships at VSCO
Phil Libin, CEO at Mmhmm
Leif Abraham, Co-CEO at Public
Anne Raimondi, Chief Customer Officer at Guru
Adrienne Lawrence; Author of Staying in The Game
And more!
A Treat From Haus, a new low-alcohol apéritif
Invest with friends. Claim your $50 stock
gift with Public here
For families @ home together, try OK Play
Have you checked out the entire slate of events? RSVP for more events here. Let us know what you are most excited for!
