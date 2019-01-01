Brianne Kimmel's Newsletter
Subscribe
About
Archive
Sign in
Archive
The Angel J-Curve
I joined my friend Harry Stebbings on a recent episode of 20VC to discuss trends in early stage investing including the state of scout funds, the white…
Brianne Kimmel
Dec 9
16
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
The Angel J-Curve
I joined my friend Harry Stebbings on a recent episode of 20VC to discuss trends in early stage investing including the state of scout funds, the white…
Brianne Kimmel
Dec 9
16
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
Why the next professional network will look nothing like LinkedIn
LinkedIn, now in its 16th year, was built for a different era where professional ability was confined to a resume and recruiters served as gatekeepers …
Brianne Kimmel
Dec 1
33
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Why the next professional network will look nothing like LinkedIn
LinkedIn, now in its 16th year, was built for a different era where professional ability was confined to a resume and recruiters served as gatekeepers …
Brianne Kimmel
Dec 1
33
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
Weekly essays on work+tech
Welcome, Subscribe to get original essays and interviews with authors, founders and friends building new tools and services for your work life. We’ll c…
Brianne Kimmel
Jun 11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Weekly essays on work+tech
Welcome, Subscribe to get original essays and interviews with authors, founders and friends building new tools and services for your work life. We’ll c…
Brianne Kimmel
Jun 11
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Share
© 2019 Brianne Kimmel. See
privacy
and
terms
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts